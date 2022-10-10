Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, passes away

File photo of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022 at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said. Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82-years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulayam Singh Yadav was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

He was quite critical since then and was being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.

An astute politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav blazed a new trail by putting backward castes at the centre of Uttar Pradesh politics and served as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times (1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-2007). He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strong votary of secular politics, Yadav suffered electoral losses after he ordered the firing on the Kar Sevaks at the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990, but he pitted himself as the saviour of the spirit of the Constitution and returned to rule the State by forging a strong Muslim-Yadav combination that paid rich dividends at the hustings.

He also held the Defence portfolio during the United Front government in 1996, after he came tantalisingly close to occupying the Prime Minister’s chair when coalition politics was the order of the day and regional parties wanted to be more than just kingmakers.