Sachin Pilot’s proposed fast against Gehlot government is anti-party activity, says Congress

April 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated April 11, 2023 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress late on Monday night issued a statement, asserting that senior leader Sachin Pilot’s proposed fast against the Ashok Gehlot government is against party interest and is an anti-party activity.

“If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. I have been an AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot ji has never discussed this issue with me,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

“I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party,”he added.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is ‘wrong’ to say that the Gehlot government is not acting against corruption and asserted that there is an ongoing investigation into Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempt to buy MLAs and dislodge the Rajasthan government during COVID, as well as a separate probe against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Sanjeevani scam.

Mr. Khera made these remarks in response to questions from reporters on Mr. Pilot’s proposed dharna (sit-in) against the Gehlot government for “not investigating” corruption cases of the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government

“A probe is also under way on how the BJP conspired to topple our elected government in Rajasthan and tried to buy our MLAs,” Mr. Khera said, adding, “It is wrong to say that a probe is not on, as an investigation is being carried out and if anyone has a complaint, he should bring it to the notice of the AICC in-charge”.

He said in the next few months, more information on the probe against Mr. Shekhawat and the “conspiracy” to dislodge the Congress government in Rajasthan will come out. While the Congress spokesperson didn’t name Mr. Pilot, the reference to the ‘unsuccessful attempt’ at dislodging the Gehlot government was an indirect attack on him as he [Mr. Pilot] had led the rebellion against Mr. Gehlot.

After Mr. Pilot had announced on Sunday that he would undertake a one-day fast and dharna on April 11 against his own government for not acting against the alleged ₹45,000-crore mining scam during the previous BJP regime, the Congress has come out in support of Mr. Gehlot.

“The Congress government in Rajasthan with Shri Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the State a leadership position in governance in our country,” Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the State. Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation,” Mr. Ramesh added.