Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Sachin Pilot never raised corruption issue with him

April 10, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - New Delhi

After Sachin Pilot fired a fresh salvo at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of State Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said it was "not appropriate" for Mr. Pilot to hold a press conference in this manner and he should have raised the issue with him first.

Mr. Randhawa, who was made AICC in-charge of Rajasthan last December, said he had had more than 20 meetings with Mr. Pilot since taking over but the former Deputy Chief Minister had not raised the corruption issue with him.

"We have talked about various issues but he did not raise this issue, and then going straight to the press...saying that we are not acting on corruption...," Mr. Randhawa told PTI.

"We have acted against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he has even filed for defamation against the CM. The second thing is that what we have done in Rajasthan, steps like waiving loans of farmers, on electricity bills, subsidy on cylinders, bringing back old pension scheme, he [Mr. Pilot] should have talked about that and then added that now we have to take action against corruption," the AICC in-charge of State said.

"But this was not appropriate," he added.

Mr. Randhawa said he would go to Jaipur on Tuesday and talk to both Mr. Pilot and Mr. Gehlot about the issue.

"[Mr.] Pilot has talked about two letters. I will have a look at that also and talk to both of them," he said.

Mr. Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's State unit ahead of Assembly polls.

Without referring to Mr. Pilot's demand, the Congress issued a statement in Delhi that its government with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister has implemented schemes that have benefited people and the party will seek a renewed mandate later this year "on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation".

The move by the former Deputy Chief Minister to open the new front against Mr. Gehlot amid the factional fighting is seen as an attempt to pressure the high command to resolve the leadership issue ahead of the year-end polls.

"No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on the corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in the Opposition, we promised an inquiry into the mines scam of ₹45,000 crore, Mr. Pilot said at a press conference at his residence here, announcing a hunger strike on Tuesday.

He said he wrote to Mr. Gehlot last year on March 28 and November 2 on the issue but did not get any answer to his letters.

"With six seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions," he said.