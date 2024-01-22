Ram temple ceremony indicative of growing majoritarianism in India: Pakistan

January 22, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Islamabad

Pakistan on January 22 said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is indicative of growing majoritarianism in India.

The remarks by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) came after the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims,” the FO said in a statement.

In 2019, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict paving the way for the construction of Ram Mandir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

“The rising tide of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace,” according to the FO.

Pakistan also asked the government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.