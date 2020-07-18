Rajasthan crisis: BJP openly admitted to murdering democracy, now complaining about phone tapping, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera during a press conference in New Delhi on July 18, 2020. Twitter/@INCIndia

New Delhi

18 July 2020 12:33 IST

“The BJP used Manohar Lal Khattar government to thwart an ongoing investigation.” Mr. Khera said.

“The BJP had conceded in front of the nation that they were trying to buy legislators in Rajasthan. And now after conceding to the crime, their complaint is why were their phones tapped,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera in a press conference.

Mr. Khera said “We all witnessed over last week, the daylight murder of democracy in Rajasthan. BJP stands exposed. In Saturday’s press conference, the BJP openly admitted murdering democracy in Rajasthan. And their complaint is when they were murdering they were being recorded.”

He further added that the SOG proceeded to Manesar last night. “For the first time in history, police of another State actively blocked Rajasthan Police and surreptitiously allowed the MLAs to escape through back door. The BJP used Manohar Lal Khattar government to thwart an ongoing investigation.” Mr. Khera said.

He reiterated “On one hand celebrated lawyer of the BJP are trying to prove that Sachin Pilot and others are part of Congress. If you are in Congress why are you in custody of a BJP ruled State.”