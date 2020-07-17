Other States

Rajasthan crisis | Vasundhara Raje trying her best to ‘save’ Ashok Gehlot govt, says Hanuman Beniwal

Former CM Vasundhara Raje has moved to the Centre.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje has moved to the Centre.  

There was no immediate reaction from Raje, a senior BJP leader who has been the State’s CM for two terms.

A BJP ally from Rajasthan on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been trying to “save” the Ashok Gehlot government in the State.

“Former CM Vasundhara Raje has been trying her best to save the Ashok Gehlot government, which is in a minority. Many MLAs of the Congress were called up by her in this regard,” Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP, claimed in a tweet.

There was no immediate reaction from Ms. Raje, a senior BJP leader who has been the State’s CM for two terms.

Also Read
Ousted Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot. File

Rajasthan political crisis | 12 MLAs stand between Sachin Pilot and BJP?

 

Mr. Beniwal, a former BJP leader and Raje-baiter for a long time, claimed that there is an “internal understanding” between her and incumbent Chief Minister Gehlot.

Ms. Raje has maintained silence during the unfolding crisis in the State after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot revolted against the government.

Mr. Beniwal heads the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. In Lok Sabha, he has been a vocal supporter of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 9:31:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-crisis-vasundhara-raje-trying-her-best-to-save-ashok-gehlot-govt-says-hanuman-beniwal/article32109258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY