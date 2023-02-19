ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi's gift to German chancellor sparks demand for hand-engraved vessels of Moradabad, says artisan

February 19, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Lucknow

Prime Minister Modi gifted to the German chancellor a nickel-coated hand-engraved brass vessel from Moradabad during a G7 Summit last year

PTI

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dilshad Hussain has been hand-engraving brass vessels for decades but never have the demand and popularity for his wares been as high as after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a nickel-coated "matka" to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last year.

ALSO READ
Karigar-e-Zaman initiative sharpens spotlight on Kashmir’s master craftsmen

"The popularity of 'matka' has increased many times since the Prime Minister chose to present it to the German chancellor. Now I keep getting orders," Mr. Hussain, 75, told PTI.

During a G7 Summit last year, Prime Minister Modi gifted to the German chancellor a nickel-coated hand-engraved brass vessel from Moradabad, also known as "Peetal Nagari" or brass city of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Hussain was recently conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, for his work. The septuagenarian artisan said he learnt the craft under the guidance of his grandfather.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also received the "Shilpa Guru" award six years ago from then president Ram Nath Kovind.

Mr. Hussain said he recently got an order from Mumbai and delivered the vessels at a rate of ₹18,000 a piece.

Orders are coming in from other cities too, he said.

Sharing the technique behind his craft, Mr. Hussain said the design is first sketched on a paper. Then an outline of the whole design is done with a fine engraving tool hammered with a wooden block. This particular type of engraving is called "Marodi", he said.

Mr. Hussain praised Kshipra Shukla, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research (UPIDR), for extending help in popularising his craft.

"I never faced any discrimination due to my religion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised my work many times," he said.

Mr. Hussain said he has been training youngsters, many of them women.

The UPIDR chairperson said they have been providing help to artisans and craftsmen at the grassroots across the state without any consideration of caste, religion or gender.

The Lucknow-based institute under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department has been organising training programmes for artisans in different cities.

The aim is to help artisans and craftsmen to improve their products so that they fetch good money from buyers, Mr. Shukla said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US