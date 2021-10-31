PM Modi to hold meeting with district magistrates to address low COVID-19 vaccination coverage

New Delhi

31 October 2021 14:51 IST

Chief Ministers will also be present in the video conference

Immediately after returning to the country after attending the G20 summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage at 12 noon on November 3 via video conferencing.

A release issued by the Central Government noted that the meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose.

The Prime Minister will interact with more than 40 District Magistrates in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other States. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present.

