G20 summit | PM Modi pitches for global supply chain stability

India suggested that a nod for Covaxin vaccine will help India assist other countries.

Addressing the first session of the G20 summit in Rome — “Global economy and global health”, — Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for a collaborative approach to fight the COVID-19 pandemic covering scientific communities and governments.

“Prime Minister spoke for the resilient global supply chains and mentioned India's bold economic reforms and lowering of the cost of doing business in India,” said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefing the media in Rome. Addressing the inaugural session, Mr Modi also informed the G20 leaders about India's medical diplomacy that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and covered at least 150 countries.

“He spoke about our vision of One Earth, One Health,” said Mr Shringla explaining the concept covers future pandemics that will require “comprehensive global solution”. Mr Modi also spoke of the need for resilient global supply chains and invited G20 countries to invest in India for supply chain diversification and global recovery from the pandemic.

Mr Modi appreciated the G20's move to make global trade more just by introducing 15% corporate minimum tax that will prevent tax evasion, money laundering.

“India has not only vaccinated over a billion persons, we will be able to produce more than five billion vaccine doses that will reduce vaccine inequity in the developing world,” said Mr Shringla explaining that the certification of India's Covaxin is “pending” with the WHO and that the emergency use authorisation of WHO will help India meet this goal.

Mr Modi also met French President Emanuel Macron on the side line of the G20. “France has played an important role in developing the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy. The two leaders agreed to cooperate for rules based order in the region,” said Mr Shringla. Mr Modi also meet PM of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and the conversation between the two leaders covered India-Singapore cooperation that was visible during the second wave of COVID-19 in April-May.

The inaugural session of the G20 summit was held after PM Modi met Pope Francis in the Vatican City and invited him to visit India at an early date. Mr Shringla informed that the Pope has accepted the invite and said the Pope described the invitation as “the greatest gift”.