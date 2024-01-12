PM Modi to observe special rituals before consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

January 12, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

With the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya just 11 days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 12, 2024, declared that he would be undertaking a set of special rituals before that day and as a representative of the people of India at the ceremony.

Ayodhya | Building a city around a temple

Releasing a video on his handle on microblogging site “X” (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said, “only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side.”

Yama Niyama - Ethical guidelines

He referred to the rituals as “Yama Niyama” which are described as ethical guidelines, mentioned in the Gita and in Patanjali’s first two limbs among the eight limbs of Yoga. Yama, the first limb is about five ethical principles like ahimsa (non-violence), truthfulness, asteya (not stealing), brahmacharya (abstinence), and aparigraha (non accumulation) while Niyama, includes soucha or cleanliness inside and outside, santosha (contentment) tapas (penance), swadhyaya (self study and ishvarapranidhana (surrender to the divine, higher power).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister further said that part of the Yama Niyama would be a visit to Panchavati dham in Nashik in Maharashtra, where he is to visit on Friday, a place where Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Laxmana spent much of their exile. “It is said that to partcipate in a ceremony like the consecration, one must try to feel a part of the divine force within oneself,” he said in his video.

Prime Minister Modi said that he had “no words” to describe his joy at the consecration of the Ram Temple.

Earlier Prime minister Modi had urged all to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple as Diwali in their own homes.

Prime Miniser Narendra Modi’s message of Friday shifted to the realm of a more religious observance, apart from the celebratory aspect of the consecration, as well as inauguration of big ticket projects in and around Ayodhya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT