Pinky Irani arrested in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case

November 30, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Jacqueline Fernandez was in September questioned by the Economic Offence Wing in connection with the extortion case.

PTI

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on November 30 arrested Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in connection with an extortion case linked to the conman, officials said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that Ms. Irani, a resident of Mumbai, has joined the investigation at the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) office.

"After having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in this case and produced before the court where her police remand for three days has been granted. Further investigation is in progress," Ms. Nalwa said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to actor Ms. Fernandez in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail.

Also Read | Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges threat to life, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

Ms. Fernandez was in September questioned by the EOW in connection with the extortion case.

Mr. Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Ms. Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Mr. Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Ms. Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

