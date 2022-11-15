  1. EPaper
Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in ₹200 crore money laundering case

The bail was procured on the ground that she was cooperating with the investigation, and that a chargesheet had been filed

November 15, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives to appear before the Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in New Delhi on November 15, 2022.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives to appear before the Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in New Delhi on November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday, granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

While pronouncing the bail, Additional Session Judge Shailendra Malik said that Ms. Fernandez was being given bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety in the like amount.

The bail was procured on the ground that she was cooperating with the investigation and as the agency had already filed the chargesheet in the matter, there was no need for her custody.

The ED had opposed Ms. Fernandez’s bail plea, stating that she could escape the country easily.

According to the agency, Sukesh Chandrashekar had been running a cheating and extortion racket from inside the Rohini Jail in Delhi, using a mobile phone. He would allegedly make calls via a caller id masking the app to impersonate as a senior government official to approach the potential victims.

