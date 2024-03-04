Peak power demand is estimated to rise 7% this summer

March 04, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Peak power demand in India is estimated to rise by 7% year-on-year to 260 GW this summer, according to a senior official. The peak power demand during the summer of 2023 touched 243 GW against a projection of 229 GW.

"We expect the peak power demand this year (in summers) at 260GW," Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad told reporters on the sidelines of the Fourth Edition of Lineman Diwas in New Delhi.

The Power Ministry had estimated India’s electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summers in 2023, but it did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rainfall. Peak supply touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June, before dropping to 209.03 GW in July.

It was 238.82 GW in August last year, while it was 243.27 GW in September, 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November, 213.79 GW in December. In January 2024, it was 222.73 GW.

Power consumption was affected in March, April, May and June last year due to widespread rainfall.

The power consumption grew in August, September and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

Honouring linemen

Delivering a keynote address at Lineman Diwas, Mr. Prasad said, "Linepersons of the power sector are the strongest pillar of our nation's power system". The observance of Lineman Diwas emphasises our profound appreciation for their dedication and relentless service, he noted.

The purpose behind recognising the hard work of these frontline workers is to educate them on safety and inspire them to persist in their exemplary efforts, he added.

The theme for the celebration was 'Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman', signifying the dedication, service and sacrifice of the frontline workers of the power sector.

On the occasion, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh, in a special video message, said, "Lineman Diwas serves as a highly effective platform facilitating the exchange of ideas and the sharing of Safety Best Practices among the participants".

"We are grateful to the linemen who go above and beyond to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the functioning of the country’s technological, industrial, and social infrastructure."

Over 150 linemen and line women from over 40 State and private transmission and distribution companies from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi participated in the celebration.

