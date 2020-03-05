Parliament proceedings: Rajya Sabha adjourned for fourth straight day

New Delhi

05 March 2020 21:37 IST

Oppn. protests demanding debate on Delhi violence

For the fourth consecutive day, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday failed to transact any business, with the Opposition continuing its protest demanding a debate on the Delhi riots. The House ran for an hour, the longest duration since the second part of the Budget session began.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave a detailed statement on COVID-19. The total number of persons who tested positive has reached 29, he said. He detailed the precautions needed and the steps taken by the government to stall the spread.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, responding to the Minister’s statement, said regular announcements of dos and don’ts should be made at railway and bus stations. NCP leader Vandana Chavan said misinformation that the coronavirus can be treated with cow urine should be countered.

Advertising

Advertising

TMC Parliamentary Party leader Derek O’ Brien said that while a debate on coronavirus victims was important, it was equally necessary to discuss the death of over 50 people who died in the Delhi riots.

Trouble began when Zero Hour — during which MPs can raise important issues — started. The Opposition stormed into the well of the House. A few members spoke in the din. When the Opposition refused to relent and continued with its protests, the House was adjourned.