Parliament proceedings live | Uproar in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after uproar over the issue of violence in Delhi.

Bills to be undertaken for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha:

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 am

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reads out a statement on the COVID0-19 situation in India.

"The Ministry is constantly reviewing the evolving scenario," he says. Travel advisories are getting revised according to the evolving situation.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 am

Bhartruhari Mahtab is in the Chair.

The Opposition continues to protest over Delhi violence. Mr. Mahtab urges that discussion on the COVID-19 situation be allowed.

"The Speaker is pained over the disruptions in the House," he says, as chants of 'we want justice' continue.

Mr. Mahtab requests MPs standing in the Well to resume their seats.

Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, alleges that riots were rampant during the Congress regime.

The House is adjourned till 12 pm.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 am

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the House, says even though the Chair was requested to stall all discussion till March 11 when discussion on Delhi violence would be taken up, the Opposition would not hinder other discussions owing to the urgency of the COVID-19 situation in the country.