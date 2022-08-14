Overjoyed by response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: PM Modi

The government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes during August 13-15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence

PTI New Delhi
August 14, 2022 01:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement.

He also said a record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he added.

The prime minister urged people to share their photos with the national tricolour on harghartiranga.com.

He also tagged tweets on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ being marked in various parts of the country and by forces such as the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes during August 13-15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

