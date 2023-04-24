Over 100 crore people have listened to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at least once: study

April 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly programme “Mann Ki Baat” has reached more than 100 crore people who have listened to it at least once, as extrapolated in an exhaustive study commissioned by Prasar Bharati and conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak.

The project for listener feedback and sentimental analysis of “Mann Ki Baat”, findings of which were released on Monday ahead of the 100 th edition of the programme on April 30, was awarded to the IIM (Rohtak) on April 18 last year, said Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Dwivedi. The interim report was submitted on December 9, 2022, and draft final report on April 12.

The survey covered responses from 10,003 people (above 15 years of age) from across 103 districts in different parts of the country, comprising about 2,500 respondents from each of the four zones. Based on the findings, the report concluded that nearly 96% people were aware of the “Mann Ki Baat”; about 23 crore people had listened/viewed the programme regularly; and roughly 41 crore had scope of getting converted from being occasional audience to regular audience.

Presenting the findings, IIM Director Rohtak Dheeraj P. Sharma said the data were collected through a psychometrically purified survey instrument.

Behind the popularity

The survey found that the programme gained popularity owing to the communication style of the Prime Minister. The listeners were of the view that he as a leader was knowledgeable, set emotional connect with the audience, was powerful and decisive, had sympathetic and empathetic approach; and directly talked to the citizens and guided them.

Stating that the programme positively influenced citizenship behaviour, optimism and happiness, the study said about 60% respondents showed interest in working for nation building; 55% affirmed of becoming a responsible citizen; 63% felt that their approach towards the government had become positive; 59% felt that their trust on the government had increased; 58% said their living conditions had improved; and 73% felt optimistic about the government’s working and the ountry’s progress.

The survey revealed that 17.6% people followed the programme on radio, 44.70% on TV and 37.6% on mobile devices. About 62% of those in the 19-34 age group preferred watching/listening on mobile and about 3.2% above 60 preferred television to other platforms. While 18% listened to it in English, 65% listened in Hindi, and 2% each in Dogri and Tamil.

The Prasar Bharati CEO said the programme was also aired through Doordarshan, which was shared by multiple private TV channels as well, covering a large population, and the All India Radio via its over 500 radio stations covering almost 90% of the country’s geographic area and 98% of the population.

The most popular themes covered during the “Mann Ki Baat” were “scientific achievement of India”, “common citizen stories”, “gallant of armed forces”, “youth-related Issues” and “environment and natural resource-related issues”.

Broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, the programme was started on October 3, 2014. It is translated in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects and 11 foreign languages, apart from English, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.