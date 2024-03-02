ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Adityanath meets U.P. Governor after Delhi visit, adds fuel to buzz over Cabinet expansion before Lok Sabha polls

March 02, 2024 04:16 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh CM’s visit to the Governor’s house assumes significance as he attended the crucial BJP meeting in New Delhi for the general election only a few hours earlier

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow adding fuel to the buzz of a State Cabinet expansion in the coming days ahead of parliamentary polls.

Mr. Adityanath’s visit to the Governor’s house assumes significance as he attended the crucial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting in New Delhi for the parliamentary polls a few hours earlier.

“The Chief Minister on Friday paid a courtesy visit to U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan and gifted the ‘Rom Rom me Ram’ book,” reads the statement from the CM’s office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP said it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to expand the Cabinet and it will be done accordingly. “It is natural for the Chief Minister to meet the Governor, who is the constitutional head of the State. The expansion of the Cabinet is the prerogative of the CM and it will be done accordingly,” said Manish Shukla, U.P. BJP spokesperson.

Even more than six months after the Ghosi bypoll outcome and nearly nine months since the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar and former MLA Dara Singh Chauhan joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the expansion of U.P. Cabinet has not taken place despite repeated assertion by Mr. Rajbhar that both he and Mr. Chauhan will become Ministers in the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US