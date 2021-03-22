Women students in Mizoram being trained for MNS exam by Assam Rifles

Some of the riflewomen of Assam Rifles deployed at the Sadhna Pass. File Photo.

AIZAWL

22 March 2021 18:37 IST

Classes are conducted for two hours a day, six days a week

For the first time in Mizoram, 60 women students in Aizawl are being trained by the Assam Rifles to join the Military Nursing Service (MNS) recruitment exam — an all-India entrance test.

The eight-week training is being imparted by the Assam Rifles in cooperation with the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a local NGO, for women empowerment, said Brig. Digvijay Singh, Commandant, 23 Sector Assam Rifles.

The MNS is an auxiliary part of the armed forces comprising only women officers as nursing assistants with the status of a Commissioned Officer.

More than 200 candidates were screened and 60 shortlisted based on an entrance test in February, said Lt. Col. Ritwik Patjoshi with the 46 Battalion under Sector 23. Classes are conducted for two hours a day, six days a week.

Chhawn Thangpuii, studying B.Sc. second year with major in mathematics at the Serchahip government college, said the coaching helps them in brushing up the syllabus of Class 12 and is very helpful. She hails from village Khawlailung, eight hours from Aizawl.

“Since childhood I have been interested in medical line. But due to family financial problems, I couldn’t take it up,” she told The Hindu. There is not much awareness in our village about the MNS, Ms. Thangpuii said adding she came across about it through an advertisement.