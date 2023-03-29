Woman who consumed poison outside Mumbai’s Mantralaya dies

March 29, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Mumbai

A woman who consumed poison outside Mantralaya, the State government headquarters, on Monday died at the State-run J.J. Hospital on Tuesday. Shital Gadekar, a resident of Dhule, had visited the Mantralaya complex several times, seeking help over a 2010 land dispute in her town.

Gadekar had come to Mantralaya with Sangita Davare, a resident of Navi Mumbai, in the same taxi on March 27. They allegedly consumed poison near the gate outside the premises and were immediately taken to J.J. Hospital.

Gadekar had come to Mantralaya several times, aggrieved over a land dispute in the Dhule Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. According to her, her husband had owned a plot, which was transferred to the name of another person by MIDC officials in 2010 based on forged documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had been complaining about it to various officials for many years and had also said she would end her life if she did not get justice.

Ms. Davare, on the other hand, had gone to Mantralaya demanding justice for her husband, a police constable who lost his leg in an allegedly botched-up surgery. She has been asking for action against the guilty doctor. Her condition continues to be serious and she is hospitalised.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT