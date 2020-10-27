Woman shot dead by stalker outside college in Faridabad

GURUGRAM

27 October 2020 14:15 IST

Attempted abduction had failed after victim offered resistance

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college by a stalker and his accomplice after a failed abduction bid in Faridabad on Monday.

The accused, Taufeek, was arrested by the police in Nuh after a five-hour-long operation across three districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Nikita, a B.Com final-year student, had gone to her college in Ballabgarh in the afternoon for an examination when the incident took place.

Her brother, Naveen, in the First Information Report, said that Taufeeq and his friend tried to abduct her from outside the college at gunpoint but shot her when she offered resistance. The two then drove away in a white sedan.

The victim died during treatment at a private hospital.

Naveen said that Taufeeq had been stalking his sister for long.