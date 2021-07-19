Will give power of people back to people, says Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

CHANDIGARH

19 July 2021 13:02 IST

He says he will work along with every member of party in State

A day after he was appointed as Punjab Congress chief, former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on July 19 said he would work towards giving the power of people back to the people through the Congress’s 18-point agenda for Punjab.

“Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of #JittegaPunjab as a humble Congress worker to Give Power of the People Back to the People through the #PunjabModel & High Command’s 18 Point Agenda ... My Journey has just begun !!”, said Mr. Sidhu in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

“Today, to work further for the same dream & strengthen the invincible fort of @INCIndia, Punjab. I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji, Shri @RahulGandhi Ji & Smt @priyankagandhi Ji for bestowing their faith in me & giving me this pivotal responsibility,” he added.

The All India Congress Committee had appointed Mr. Sidhu as president of the Punjab Congress Committee, besides four working presidents — Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

The 18-point programme was suggested by the three-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel set up to resolve the power tussle between Mr. Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The AICC panel comprised Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (Punjab) Harish Rawat and J.P. Aggarwal.

The agenda included issues surrounding action in 2015 sacrilege cases, drug menace, liquor, transport and mining mafia, besides working a way out on power purchase agreements with private companies, among others.