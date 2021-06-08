Will fight for special status not against delimitation: Farooq

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah. File Photo.

08 June 2021 23:30 IST

Party will continue to strive for J&K’s special status, he says

National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said his party will continue to strive for J&K’s special status and was not against the ongoing delimitation process.

“We will uphold the interests of J&K people at all costs in every forum. The party has challenged the political issues post August 5, 2019 in the Apex court,” he said, referring to the dilution of Article 370 and 35A.

Dr. Abdullah said the NC was not against the delimitation process in J&K. “The method adopted is not in tandem with the procedure.”

Advertising

Advertising

Party vice-president Omar Abdullah also asked the workers “to remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for the right cause”.