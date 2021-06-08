Other States

Will fight for special status not against delimitation: Farooq

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah. File Photo.
Special Correspondent 08 June 2021 23:30 IST
Updated: 08 June 2021 23:09 IST

Party will continue to strive for J&K’s special status, he says

National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said his party will continue to strive for J&K’s special status and was not against the ongoing delimitation process.

“We will uphold the interests of J&K people at all costs in every forum. The party has challenged the political issues post August 5, 2019 in the Apex court,” he said, referring to the dilution of Article 370 and 35A.

Dr. Abdullah said the NC was not against the delimitation process in J&K. “The method adopted is not in tandem with the procedure.”

Advertising
Advertising

Party vice-president Omar Abdullah also asked the workers “to remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for the right cause”.

Comments
More In Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...