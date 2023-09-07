ADVERTISEMENT

Will continue to fight to make State universities free of corruption, violence: West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

September 07, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal Governor’s comment comes at a time when the State government and the Raj Bhavan are embroiled in a war of words over the appointments of interim Vice-Chancellors of some State universities by the Governor.

PTI

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, in a video message on September 7, asserted that he will continue his fight to make State universities free of corruption and violence.

His comment comes at a time when the State government and the Raj Bhavan are embroiled in a war of words over the appointments of interim Vice-Chancellors of some State universities by the Governor.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor indulging in dictatorial practices, bent on destroying universities, says Minister

"I want universities in the State to be free of violence and be the best in India," Governor Bose said. He promised in the name of Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra and Swami Vivekananda to continue to fight for a "corruption-free academia".

Speaking about the Raj Bhavan's recent move to appoint interim Vice-Chancellors, Mr. Bose said, "I have appointed them as apex court ruled against some of the appointments earlier made by the State government."

"There were allegations of corruption, sexual harassment and political interference against some V-Cs who were earlier appointed...five VCs who resigned told me in confidence that they received threats," he claimed. Mr. Bose said West Bengal’s Gen Next is the State's biggest asset.

