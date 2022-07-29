Other States

West Bengal school jobs scam | I am a victim of conspiracy, says former Minister Partha Chatterjee

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Kolkata July 29, 2022 15:14 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 16:05 IST

A day after he was stripped of all posts in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and relieved of ministerial duties, following his arrest in connection with a school recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee on July 29 said that he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched against him.

The 69-year-old leader, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was taken to ESI hospital at Joka on the southern outskirts of the city for a medical check up during the day. As he deboarded a vehicle and was approached by reporters, Mr. Chatterjee said he was just a “victim of a conspiracy”.

Mr. Chatterjee, who was the Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, had held the Education Portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off. One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, was also arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city. On Thursday evening, Central agency officials had raided a third apartment linked to Ms. Mukherjee in the city's Chinar Park area.

As the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, ED sleuths broke open its entrance door in the presence of central force officers.

Earlier, a raid was carried out in Ms. Mukherjee’s Belghoria area flat, where around ₹28 crore unaccounted cash was apparently found stashed along with large quantities of gold and silver.

The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.

