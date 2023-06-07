ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Governor clears Rajiva Sinha’s name as State Election Commissioner

June 07, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Kolkata

Governor suggests Rajiv Sinha’s name for the post of State Election Commissioner to succeed Sourav Kumar Das whose term ended on May 27

PTI

Ahead of the panchayat elections, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha’s name has been cleared by the Governor for the post of the next State Election Commissioner. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Ahead of the panchayat elections, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha’s name has been cleared by the Governor for the post of State Election Commissioner (SEC), a senior official said.

Mr. Sinha's appointment was confirmed after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose cleared Mr. Sinha’s name for the post, he said.

“The file sent by the State Government regarding Sinha's nomination as the SEC was cleared by the Governor. So, Mr. Sinha will be the next SEC,” the bureaucrat told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sinha will succeed Sourav Kumar Das whose term ended on May 27.

The panchayat elections are due this year but the dates have not yet been announced.

The State Government had initially proposed Mr. Sinha’s name, but Mr. Bose had sought to know why a retired bureaucrat should only be considered for the post, according to sources.

Later, the State Secretariat had sent a second name, the sources said.

Mr. Sinha served as the State Chief Secretary from September 2019 to September 2020.

The State Election Commission is mandated to conduct elections to urban local bodies and panchayat bodies in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US