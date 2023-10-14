WB BJP rank and file’s discontent with leadership breaks cover

October 14, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is facing a challenge from its own workers. Protests erupted outside party offices at Barasat, Howrah, Salt Lake and on October 12 scores of BJP supporters gathered outside the BJP State headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane in Kolkata.

The protesters raised slogans against State president Sukanta Majumdar and state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty . Posters of the BJP state president and general secretary (organisation) were attacked and destroyed. They also expressed their anger with MP Jagannath Sarkar. A few weeks ago, BJP Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar was locked inside his room at Bankura BJP office by party supporters and he had to be rescued by the police.

The BJP workers accused a section of the leadership of being hand in glove with the Trinamool leadership. Discontent in the State BJP leadership has been brewing since the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal. After the defeat at the hands of Trinamool Congress, the BJP has been suffering one electoral setback after the other. Along with a setback in the panchayat polls, the BJP lost all the three bye elections at Ballygunje, Sagardighi and Dhupguri.

Friction with new arrivals

The BJP leadership is also caught up in the rivalry between veterans and new entrants particularly those who joined after 2019 when the party peaked registering 40% vote share and secured 18 Lok Sabha polls. Protesters say leadership has not acknowledged the contribution of veterans.

The development has embarrassed the State BJP office. West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya called the development “ unfortunate and not desirable”.

“We do not want to see our workers venting their anger against our leaders in this manner. There may be a communication gap. We have to address this. We are a disciplined party. Talks will be held to sort out issues and end the misunderstanding.” Mr. Bhattacharya said.

While the State BJP leadership had threatened to take action, former State BJP president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh tried to dissuade BJP leadership from taking action.

“ Taking action does not always work. If some people are upset then they should be given a patient hearing,” Mr. Ghosh said. The former WB BJP president has recently been left out of key organisational decisions and his office at State BJP headquarters was dismantled for renovation.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership has used the opportunity to target the BJP. Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen described BJP as “a circus party”. “A circus is going on in the BJP even before the arrival of winter. The BJP today stands riddled with infighting. They have lost connection with the people. Now they have lost connection with their workers.” he said.

