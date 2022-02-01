West Bengal allows schools to reopen from February 3

01 February 2022 06:13 IST

State allows relaxation on COVID norms

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that schools and educational institutions in the State will reopen from February 3.

Ms. Banerjee said that the decision has been made considering the improvement in the COVID-19 situation and Class VIII onward will reopen for physical classes along with higher educational institutions. The development comes after political parties in the Opposition including their students wing hit the streets demanding reopening of schools in the State.

The Chief Minister said that no decision has been made on primary classes and for classes V to VII arrangements will be made in the local neighbourhood. “Classes for V to VII will be conducted through Paray Shikshalaya (school in the neighbourhood) from 3rd February 2022. Colleges, universities, technical colleges/ ITIs/ polytechnics etc shall open from 3rd February 2022,” a notification by the State government said. Students union particularly the Students Federation of India organised celebrations after the announcement on reopening of educational institutions.

The State government’s notification also said “all government offices including public undertakings shall function with 75% of total employee strength”. “Metro train and local train services may operate with 75% of the seating capacity,” the notification added.

The relaxations issued by the State government said that movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m instead of 10 p.m to 5p.m . “All indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75% of the capacity of the venue…Restaurants and bars may remain open with 75% of the capacity at a time. Cinema halls and theatre halls may operate with 75% of the capacity at a time,” the notification added.

The State government notification allowed parks, entertainment parks, zoos, museums and tourist places Salons, beauty parlors, gym, spa and wellness centres to open for visitors at 75% of the capacity.

The State government also reviewed restrictions on incoming flights to West Bengal.A letter by theState’s Additional Chief Secretary B. P. Goplaika to Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal said that there shall be no restrictions on incoming flights from any location in the country except Bangalore if the passengers were fully vaccinatedor had RT-PCR tests in the past 72 hours from time of departure.The incoming flights from Bangaloreshall be allowed thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Along with the relaxations for public with the improvement in COVID-19 situation the Chief Minister is also resuming administrative meeting from February 3. Ms. Banerjee will chair a meeting of all departments. The District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police from all districts of the State will be present.