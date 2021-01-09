Visitors to West Bengal government’s outreach scheme cross two crore: CM

Kolkata

09 January 2021 23:58 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the number of visitors at the duare sarkar (government at door step), the State government’s outreach programme, has crossed two crores. The programme includes beneficiaries to 11 welfare schemes of the State government

“Happy to share that as of 4pm today, the total number of visitors in #DuareSarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I once again congratulate & thank every single GoWB (Government of West Bengal) official for ensuring smooth door-step delivery of Govt services & benefits. Thanking all participants too!,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

Giving details of the services extended, Ms. Banerjee said almost 90 lakh people across West Bengal received different kinds of services.

Advertising

Advertising

“This includes 62 Lakh beneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 Lakh beneficiaries who received SC/ST/OBC certificates & 4 Lakh beneficiaries who received assistance under Krishak Bandhu,” the Chief Minister said.

Ms. Banerjee also added that benefits of other State government schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik (all welfare schemes of State government) were extended to lakhs of people.

The duare sarkar scheme was launched in December 1, 2020 and by December 19, the number of people who visited the camps had crossed one crore.

The second phase of the scheme was launched in January 2021. People visiting the camps are enlisted in 11 welfare schemes through camps set up by the State government.