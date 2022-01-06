COVID-19: Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed as cases rise

Ahmedabad

06 January 2022 13:15 IST

The State government’s flagship event was scheduled to be held between January 10 and 12.

In the wake of COVID-19 third wave that is spreading across the State, the Gujarat government has decided to postpone its flagship event Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled on January 10-12. It was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of his counterparts from Nepal and Russia and a few other countries.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a decision to postpone the summit after a comprehensive review of the emerging situation,” a State government release stated.

Slatted to be a mega event, as many as 26 countries had agreed to partner with the event in which hundreds of diplomats, policy makers, business tycoons and top ranking officials from the government of India were scheduled to participate.

The event was to be held at Mahatma Mandir exhibition centre in Gandhinagar.

As per the elaborate schedule, the Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the event on January 10 and was also scheduled to attend a conclave of top CEOs at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

The State government and entire administration was involved in the preparations for the main event and a series of others along the sidelines of the summit.

However, the plans went awry given the rise in COVID-19 cases across the world. Also, the State government sensed that it would not be possible to adhere to crowd management norms and follow protocols with thousands of people in attendance.

In the past three days, a number of top bureaucrats and political leaders, including a Minister, have tested positive, making it impossible for the State administration to go ahead with the summit.

On Wednesday, Gujarat recorded 3,350 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to nearly 11,000.