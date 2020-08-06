Venkaiah wants other nations to mind their own issues

CHANDIGARH

He says Article 370 was abrogated after detailed discussions in Parliament

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised other nations, including those in the neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on India’s internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the larger interest to protect the unity, integrity safety and sovereignty of the country.

He was delivering the first ‘Smt. Sushma Swaraj Memorial Lecture’, through videoconference, organised by the Panjab University on the first death anniversary of the former External Affairs Minister.

Mr. Naidu said India was a parliamentary democracy and the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken after detailed discussions in Parliament and with the support of majority of the members.

Mr. Naidu wanted other nations to mind their own issues rather than interfering in the affairs of other countries.

Referring to the feelings expressed by Sushma Swaraj on Article 370 before she passed away, he said that as External Affairs Minister, she used to articulate India’s position quite efficiently and in a sweet and sober manner. But at the same time, she used to convey the stand of the country in a firm manner.

Mr. Naidu urged young politicians to look up to her as a role model and emulate her qualities. “The fact that she was elected to the Lok Sabha on seven occasions and to the Assembly thrice shows how immensely popular she was with the people,” he noted.

Referring to her qualities, he said her wit, humane nature and promptness in responding to any problem were in full display on the social media when she was the External Affairs Minister. She was loved by millions of countrymen and was one of the most popular Indian foreign ministers in recent times.

Commending the Panjab University Alumni Association and the department of Laws for deciding to organise a memorial lecture in honour of Sushma Swaraj every year, the Vice President reminded that memorial lectures or commemorative events were not just for paying tributes but also meant to inspire the younger generation to emulate the qualities of great men and women.