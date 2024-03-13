Varanasi court sentences Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in three-decade-old fake gun licence case

March 13, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Varanasi

A special Varanasi court on March 13 sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in a three-decade-old fake gun licence case.

The MP-MLA court of judge Awanish Gautam also slapped a fine totalling ₹2 lakh on Ansari under various penal provisions, district government counsel Vinay Singh said.

He said the case against Ansari was registered under IPC sections 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), along with provisions of the Arms Act at Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district in December 1990.

According to the government counsel, Ansari joined the court proceedings via video conference from Banda Jail, where he is currently lodged.

According to police officials, around 60 cases are pending against the gangster-turned-politician in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, New Delhi and other states. He has so far been convicted in at least seven cases.

Mr. Singh said that on June 10, 1987, Ansari had approached the district magistrate of Ghazipur for a gun licence. He later obtained the licence by forging the signatures of the then-district magistrate and the superintendent of police.