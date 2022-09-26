Uttar Pradesh to ban placing dead bodies on road

The law came into force after the Hathras episode when the victim was cremated by the district officials without the family’s consent

Mayank Kumar LUCKNOW
September 25, 2022 21:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowd and police personn:el look at a dead body lying on the road. Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uttar Pradesh government prepared a standard operating procedure (SOPs) for dignified cremation of bodies of those killed in criminal incidents or accidents and anyone who placed a body in a public place or road would face action since this amounted to disrespect of the deceased. It will be notified soon.

The new SOPs were prepared on the orders of the Allahabad High Court which had asked the State government to formulate them after the outrage during the cremation of the Hathras rape victim in the middle of the night in September 2020 when the district officials secretly cremated the victim’s body without the consent of the family. Later the family alleged that the police had locked them in their home during the whole process. The High Court also directed the government to sensitise officials to follow the due process.

According to the draft, once the families of the victim/deceased were given the dead body after the post-mortem, they needed to give in writing that the the body would be taken straight to their house and thereafter for burial/last rites. If the family of the deceased refused to take or accept the body, then the district magistrate would decide about the cremation in consultation with the local people.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If the cremation took place at night, the family of the deceased would have to give its approval in writing and the entire process would be video-graphed. As per the new SOP, any communication between the family of the victim and the administration would be preserved as a record for one year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
road accident
transport accident
accident (general)
death
judiciary (system of justice)
Lucknow

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app