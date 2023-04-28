ADVERTISEMENT

Police file FIR for offering namaz on roads on Id in U.P.

April 28, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Police in Aligarh and Kanpur registered complaints against unidentified people for offering namaz on the road on Id last week while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were in place.

The First Information Reports (FIR) were registered at the Delhi Gate and Kotwali police stations in Aligarh district and Babu Purwa and Bajaria police station in Kanpur.

“We have registered cases in relation to breach of Section 144 and obstructing road on April 22. Many people sat on the road despite Section 144 being in place, after which police tried evict them,” Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, Superintendent of Police (City), Aligarh, told The Hindu.

The police are collecting CCTV footage from places where the namaz was held. Similar cases have been registered in Kanpur as well by the police.

State administration and law enforcement departments had held multiple meetings at block and district levels with peace committees and asked people to offer namaz in mosques

