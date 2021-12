Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 | Former State Home Minister from Congress joins BJP

Lucknow

24 December 2021 14:54 IST

Three-time Prayagraj MLA, Rajendra Tripathi, joined the BJP quitting Congress

Leaders of Congress, BSP, SP and RLD including former Home Minister Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Lucknow on Friday.

According to BJP State co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey, former Home Minister and three-time Prayagraj MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP quitting Congress at a programme held at the latter’s headquarters here.

Former BSP MLA Krishnapal Singh Rajput (Jhansi), RLD's Muni Dev Sharma (Bijnor), BSP's Veer Singh Prajapati (Bulandshahr), and founder member of SP Kunwar Balbir Singh Chauhan, were among those who joined the party on Friday, Mr. Dubey said.

Retired IPS officer Gurbachan Lal was also inducted into the BJP, he said.

While joining, the leaders expressed faith in the “nationalist” policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added.