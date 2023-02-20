Upendra Kushwaha resigns from JD(U), announces formation of a new political party

February 20, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Patna

Rebel JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha resigned from the party on Monday and announced the formation of a new political outfit, named ‘Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal’. Mr. Kushwaha also announced his resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council.

Mr. Kushwaha will be the national president of the new party.

The former Union Minister, however, kept cards close to the chest on the issue of realigning with the BJP-led NDA, with the sarcastic remark “I have learnt a few lessons from my big brother, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had resigned from his post citing differences with the RJD, only to form a new government (with BJP) hours later”.

Mr. Kushwaha accused Mr. Kumar of having “pawned” (‘girvi rakh diya’) his political capital, and expressed anguish over having declared Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, whom he did not mention by name, as the future leader.

Mr. Kushwaha had returned to the JD(U) in March, 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

Mr. Kushwaha has lately been at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has continuously attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and has questioned his leadership. Many verbal wars have also broken out between Mr. Kushwaha and other top leaders of the JD(U).

Earlier, in an interview with The Hinduon Febrruary 15, the JD(U) leader had said, “I am not upset with Nitish Kumar ji. Everything was going well in Mahagathbandhan but suddenly the talk of projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister started. Even the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders claimed that there was a deal between the RJD and the JD(U) and accordingly, Nitish ji is supposed to make way for Tejashwi as the CM of Bihar. I have strong objections to this.”

He added that the RJD leader “will ruin Bihar the way his father Lalu Yadav did. Bihar would be destroyed and drowned if Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister. People still get goosebumps remembering the terror of RJD. The era of jungle raj will return If Tejashwi becomes the CM.”

(With inputs from PTI)