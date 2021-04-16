U.P. to open quarantine centres again

Lucknow

16 April 2021 01:18 IST

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up once again to set up quarantine centres for migrant workers returning home as the number of COVID-19 cases mount in the State.

The State on Thursday recorded 22,439 positive cases and 104 deaths, with the capital Lucknow recording 5,183 new cases and 26 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said migrant workers, especially those coming from States with high number of cases, would be quarantined at the gram panchayat level or in schools where they could also be tested.

If found positive, they could be sent to home isolation for 14 days. They could be sent to seven days of home quarantine if they were negative or without symptoms, said Mr. Prasad.

After virtually chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that quarantine centres are set up in all districts.

The centres should not only have screening and testing facilities but also boarding and food, said the Chief Minister, who sought a report on the functioning of these centres.