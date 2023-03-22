ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. to absorb 500 sportspersons in State departments: Yogi Adityanath

March 22, 2023 03:27 am | Updated March 21, 2023 07:23 pm IST - Lucknow

Those who participated in national and international championships will be considered for induction, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Mayank Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holding a torch during the inauguration of All India Police Athletics SSB Cluster 2022-2023, in Lucknow on March 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five-day 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship held at PAC Ground on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than 500 sportspersons from the state of Uttar Pradesh, who have participated in the national and international championships, will be absorbed into the State police force and other administrative departments of U.P. soon.

The CM added that the State government took the initiative so that the sportspeople could inspire the youth to engage in constructive and positive activities while maintaining sound physical and mental health.

Mr. Adityanath also added that roughly 2,000-2,500 sportspersons are getting associated with sports events in every parliamentary constituency of the State with Sansad Khel Mahotsava.

“The government is also building sports grounds in villages and stadiums in blocks and districts along with sports colleges. The programme to give sports kits to Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal is going on war footing as well”, said the CM.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary constituencies of Lok Sabha.

U.P. CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to hold the event.

“I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for giving Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to hold the 71st edition of the All India Police Athletics Cluster championship. The event is taking place in the State after a gap of 10 years,” said Mr. Adityanath.

