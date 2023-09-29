ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. school teacher arrested for getting Hindu student slapped by Muslim classmate

September 29, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Lucknow

The boy’s father alleged that his son was slapped by a Muslim student on the behest of their teacher

The Hindu Bureau

A school teacher at a private school in Sambhal district was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after she allegedly ordered a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question.

The case was registered at the Asmoli police station under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different sections on the basis of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was filed against the teacher named Shaista on the complaint of the student’s father.

In his application, the victim’s father alleged that his son, a Class 5 student, was slapped by a Muslim student at the behest of the teacher. The father said the feelings of his son was hurt due to the incident.

“We registered the complaint under Sections 323 and 153-A. Investigation is going on according to law,” said Shrish Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sambhal.

