UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day

Lucknow

15 October 2020 16:07 IST

The chief minister launched the campaign digitally from his official residence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed that common habits of personal hygiene like washing hands can keep coronavirus infection at bay and help people lead a healthy and disease-free life.

The chief minister emphasised upon the sanitation practice while launching a hath dhona, roke corona” campaign on the occasion of the Global Handwashing Day, an official spokesperson said.

Washing hand is an important part of behaviour through which we can save ourselves from different kinds of diseases. In corona times, washing hands is especially important as there is no medicine for this pandemic and precaution and alertness is the only way to check it, said Adityanath.

Noting that the world observes October 15 as Global Handwashing Day, Adityanath expressed happiness that this programme is being taken forward in the state.

Exuding confidence that all the people would connect with the help of programmes launched under the campaign and will make personal hygiene a part of their daily routine, the chief minister said washing hand is important in breaking the chain of corona infection.

To mark the day, special handwashing programs were organised in all the districts of the state from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

These programs were held maintaining necessary social distancing norms, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, girl students of Delhi University staged various kinds of handwashing demonstrations in the background of Taj Mahal in Agra.

The students from the national capital, who are part of hygiene pioneer Sulabh International’s sanitation club, drove to Agra to create awareness about the importance of handwashing amid the COVID pandemic.

Founder of Sulabh sanitation movement Bindeshwar Pathak in a statement said, Since 1970s Sulabh has propagated the importance of handwashing with soap as the best way to reduce disease transmission.”