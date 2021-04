CM Adityanath. File

14 April 2021 01:27 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he had isolated himself after some officials in his office has tested positive for COVID-19.

“These officials have been in contact with me. As a precaution I have isolated myself and will carry out all work virtually,” Mr. Adityanath tweeted.

