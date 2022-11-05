U.P. CM Adityanath orders officials to increase surveillance to control spread of dengue cases

CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on dengue prevention at his residence, a government spokesperson said in a statement

PTI LUCKNOW
November 05, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of dengue cases.

Mr. Adityanath held a meeting on dengue prevention at his residence, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to take steps to effectively control the spread of dengue. He also ordered nodal officers to make field visits to review the steps taken for dengue prevention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Asking doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment, Mr. Adityanath also directed them to ensure availability of medicines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
viral diseases

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app