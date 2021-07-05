‘Unsolicited sale’ of his biography upsets Governor

JAIPUR

He orders action against the ‘guilty’

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday ordered legal action against those involved in an alleged incident of “unsolicited sale” of his biography to Vice-Chancellors of universities on the Raj Bhawan premises.

The book, Nimitt Maatra Hoon Main, was released at a function in the Raj Bhawan here on July 1.

Mr. Mishra took cognisance of the reports about 19 copies of the biography and their bills being given to the Vice-Chancellors after the launch ceremony and expressed “deep displeasure” over the controversy.

A statement from the Raj Bhawan said the Governor had directed the officials to seek an explanation from those involved and take action against them.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice-Chancellors of all the 27 State universities had attended the function marking the unveiling of Mr. Mishra’s biography.