Unnao Police registers FIR against 8 Twitter handles over “fake” stories

21 February 2021 16:12 IST

The Unnao Police on Sunday lodged an FIR under charges of provoking rioting against eight Twitter users for spreading “fake” stories about the alleged poisoning of three Dalit girls in Asoha.

The FIR said the Twitter handles had spread false Information that the girls had been raped, which was not found in the post mortem report, and that the last rites of the two deceased girls was done without the consent of their families, which also was denied by the police.

The police lodged an FIR under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act against the handles @NilimDutta, @themojostory, @jajagranlive, @SurajKrBaudh, @VijayAmbedkarUP, @Abhaykumarazad97, @Rahuldiwkr and @BhimSenaChief.

