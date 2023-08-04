ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for two hours

August 04, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Amritsar

“Though there was no official word about stopping the MP, the Labour MP from Slough was not carrying his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card,” sources said.

PTI

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. File  | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TanDhesi

“United Kingdom MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was allegedly stopped for around two hours by immigration officials after he landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport in Amritsar on August 3,” police sources said.

“Though there was no official word about stopping the MP, the Labour MP from Slough was not carrying his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card,” the sources said.

“Mr. Dhesi, who is known to be outspoken on Sikh issues, was made to wait for two hours before being allowed to leave the airport,” they said.

A Punjab police official said Mr. Dhesi arrived from Birmingham at around 9 a.m. and he did not complain of any difficulty or problem faced inside the airport.

The official posted at the airport said Mr. Dhesi is on a personal visit and has refused police security during his stay in the city.

CONNECT WITH US