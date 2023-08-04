U.K. Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for two hours

August 04, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Amritsar

“United Kingdom MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was allegedly stopped for around two hours by immigration officials after he landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport in Amritsar on August 3,” police sources said.

“Though there was no official word about stopping the MP, the Labour MP from Slough was not carrying his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card,” the sources said.

“Mr. Dhesi, who is known to be outspoken on Sikh issues, was made to wait for two hours before being allowed to leave the airport,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Punjab police official said Mr. Dhesi arrived from Birmingham at around 9 a.m. and he did not complain of any difficulty or problem faced inside the airport.

The official posted at the airport said Mr. Dhesi is on a personal visit and has refused police security during his stay in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.