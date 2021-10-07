Two teachers shot dead in Srinagar

Police personnel cordon off Sangam area of Srinagar where two teachers were shot dead.

Srinagar

07 October 2021 12:06 IST

A spree of civilian killings, seven in the past 10 days, has come at a time when Union ministers are on a nine-week outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two teachers were shot dead inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday, just two days after three civilians were killed within two hours in the Valley.

A police official said unknown gunmen barged into the Sangam Higher Secondary School near Safa Kadal in the old city and fired from a point blank at two teachers.

"Both the teachers were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

The victims were identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand, both residents of Allocha Bagh in Srinagar.

The police have reached the spot and an investigation is on "to establish the sequence of events". No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

A spree of civilian killings, seven in the past 10 days, has come at a time when Union ministers are on a nine-week outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three civilians, including famous M.L Bindroo of the Bindroo Medicate, were shot dead on Tuesday. Around 27 civilians have been killed this year so far.