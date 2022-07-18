Other States

Two soldiers die in Jammu 'accidental' grenade blast

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar July 18, 2022 12:20 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 12:20 IST

Two soldiers — a Captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) — were killed in a grenade blast in Jammu's Poonch district.

An Army spokesman said the accidental grenade blast took place on the night of July 17, in the Mendhar Sector, Poonch, when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control.

"The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers, who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur. During the treatment one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," the Army said.

