Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Raipur

23 May 2020 15:40 IST

One of the killed men was carrying a reward on his head.

Two Naxals, one of them carrying a reward on his head, were on May 23 killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said.

A gun battle broke out at around 12.30 p.m. in the forest of Mankapal village under Gadiras police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.

The operation was launched based on a specific tip about the presence of ultras, he said. After a brief exchange of fire, the ultras fled into the dense forest, he added.

During the search, police recovered bodies of two male ultras — Gundadhur, an LGS (local guerrilla squad) commander of Malangir area committee of Maoists, and Aaytu, security guard of a senior cadre Vinod (a divisional committee member) — the IG said.

Gundadhur was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, he said.

The IG said that further details were awaited.