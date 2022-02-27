Two killed, five injured in Manipur as bomb goes off accidentally

An Indian army soldier stands guard at Churachandpur. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reports said that the two persons had picked up the bomb near the training centre of the BSF located at Molkoi village in Churachandpur district.

Two persons, including a six-year-old tribal boy, were killed on the spot and five seriously wounded in a bomb explosion in Churachandpur district in Manipur on February 26 night, police sources said. Hospital sources said that the condition of the hospitalised persons was critical.

The explosion took place at a house in Molkoi village in the district around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The dead were identified as Mangminlal, 6, and Langishang, 22. Reports said that the two had picked up the bomb near the training centre of the BSF located at Molkoi village in the district.

It is said that the two were using a hacksaw on the bomb when it exploded. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital for autopsy. The injured are under treatment in the district hospital.

Police have registered a case and investigation is under way.