Two children killed in Noida slum fire

At least 150 shanties were gutted in the fire.

Ghaziabad

12 April 2021 01:00 IST

High-speed wind helped to fan it: police

Two children were charred to death in a massive fire that engulfed the slums in the Bahlolpur area near Sector 63 of Noida on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

“A dozen fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire has been controlled. Fire Services had been asked to find out the cause of the fire and submit its report,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Bodies of two children, aged 7 and 10 were recovered. “They were possibly sleeping at the time of the fire,” said Mr Chander, adding there were no other casualties.

The DCP said at least 150 slums had been gutted. “The fire spread quickly because of high-speed winds in the region on Sunday,” he said.

‘Numbers higher’

Local sources said the number of slums gutted, mostly inhabited by garbage pickers, would be much higher.

Expressing his grief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of ₹4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.